North Whatcom County boards and councils

School districts Lynden School District The Lynden School Board meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Visit lynden.wednet.edu for more information, including board agendas, which are released no later than 24 hours before the meeting. Nooksack Valley School District The Nooksack Valley School Board meets the third Thursday of each…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in