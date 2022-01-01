Northwest Washington Fair Foundation scholarship available to local students

The Northwest Washington Fair Foundation opens the scholarship application process for local high school students, offering $500-$1,000 to each winner. The foundation, a nonprofit group of local fair supporters, administers the scholarship as a way to support local agriculture, a hallmark of Whatcom County’s annual Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden. Key scholarship facts: • Applicant…
