On eagle’s wings: Exploring Anacortes

Day Trippin’ By Elisa Claassen For the Record ANACORTES — Many people don’t realize Anacortes is on an island. The bridge, named after former Anacortes-born Washington State Director of Transportation Duane Berentson, actually crosses the Swinomish Channel. Although it’s frustrating to see the price of gas and feel options for travel are more limited, my cousin…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in