Our Opinion: Which sport is the most athletic?

Joe Kramer For the Record Which sport requires the most athleticism? Looking at sports played by our local high school athletes, several come to mind, such as soccer, football, basketball, cross country, track and field. These sports, especially soccer and basketball would seem to require the most cardiovascular strength with constant running up and down…
