Patrick Alexander joins NW Technology

Ferndale company’s new telecommunication, video specialist worked 28 years with Baron Communications FERNDALE — On Dec. 31, 2021, Baron Telecommunications closed its doors to clients and employees after four decades of selling and servicing phone systems in the Pacific Northwest. One of its people, Patrick Alexander, is now part of the NW Technology team. Now…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in