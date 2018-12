BLAINE — Effective Dec. 23, the hours of operation for the dedicated NEXUS-only southbound lanes at the Peace Arch Port of Entry will be extended three hours. The hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to midnight all seven days of the week. The NEXUS program allows pre-screened, low-risk travelers expedited processing by United States…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now