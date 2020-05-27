Peoples helps 1,600 businesses get PPP loans

Local bank is a SBA Preferred Lender BELLINGHAM — Responding to the urgent demand for emergency funding to support small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Peoples Bank has helped over 1,600 businesses obtain $219 million in Small Business Administration-authorized Paycheck Protection Program loans. As a preferred SBA lender, Peoples Bank began accepting applications when…
