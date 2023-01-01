Petrogas agrees to settlement for alleged violations

WHATCOM — Petrogas West LLC has agreed to pay a $4 million settlement and make operational changes to resolve multiple air quality issues tied to the company’s Cherry Point facility in Whatcom County, according to the Northwest Clean Air Agency. According to a Jan. 18 press release, NWCAA alleged Petrogas had undertaken projects in October 2021 without…
