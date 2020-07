FERNDALE — The Whatcom Master Gardeners still have many varieties of plants available for sale at Hovander Homestead Park in Ferndale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Find daylilies, spireas, hardy geraniums, shade plants and many others on the sale tables by the small sheds of the Demonstration Gardens. Tables are restocked regularly….

