Port wins $6.8 million for a ‘working waterfront’

Shipping Terminal will be modernized to accept more cargoes, vessels WHATCOM — The Port of Bellingham has been awarded a $6.85 million U.S. Department of Transportation Port Infrastructure Development Program grant to upgrade the Bellingham Shipping Terminal, increase trade and commerce, and restore working waterfront jobs. “This is great news for our working waterfront,” said…
