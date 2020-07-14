Primary ballot races on virtual forums of LWV

WHATCOM — The League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County gathered candidates who are in competitive races in the Aug. 4 primary election for virtual forums. To highlight these choices on the primary election ballot, the League of forums are now available as video-on-demand at the City of Bellingham YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/cityofbhamwa and the League…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Advertising Grant Application Form
- Log in