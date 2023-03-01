Principal’s Advisory group gives Horizon students an influential voice

By Ferndale School District FERNDALE — A group of 18 students filled the Horizon Middle School teacher’s lounge one Monday morning for their bi-monthly Principal’s Advisory meeting. They were a little groggy, but still invested in the discussion led by Principal Christine McDaniel about helping their peers feel more welcome in school. “I feel like the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now