PSE will help four Whatcom agencies go solar

BELLEVUE — As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted families throughout Washington, local organizations that have been helping them will receive support from Puget Sound Energy. PSE will grant nearly $580,000 to 10 organizations throughout its service area for new solar installations totalling 235 kW, enough to power/or save nearly 240,000 kWh. This will help by…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Advertising Grant Application Form
- Log in