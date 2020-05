WHATCOM ­— Due to the COVID-19 threat, the 2020 International Plowing Match scheduled for May 16 at Berthusen Park has been cancelled. The sponsoring Northwest Washington Fair made the announcement on its Facebook page last week. • The 2020 season of the Bellingham Bells baseball team at Joe Martin Field is cancelled. All 2020 ticket…

