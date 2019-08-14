Public meetings – Week of August, 14, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 14

• Ferndale City Council committees meet at City Hall, 2095 Main St., Public Works and Utilities at 8 a.m., Planning and Land Use at 9, Finance and Administration at 10.

Thursday, Aug. 15

• Whatcom Transportation Authority Board of Directors, Whatcom County Council chambers, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 8 a.m.

• Commissioners of Fire District 21 (North Whatcom Fire and Rescue), Station 61, 9408 Odell Rd., Blaine, 1 p.m.

• Lynden School Board, Main Street campus library, 516 Main St., Lynden, 6:30 p.m. (a week later than normal) There will be budget updates and a budget hearing, and a resolution accepts Lynden Middle School as completed.

Monday, Aug. 19

• Ferndale City Council, City Hall Annex, 5694 Second Ave., 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

• Whatcom County Library System Board of Trustees, Administrative Services, 5205 Northwest Drive, 9 a.m.

• Commissioners of Whatcom County Housing Authority, administration building, 208 Unity St., Bellingham, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

• Commissioners of Birch Bay Water & Sewer District, district offices, 7096 Point Whitehorn Rd., Blaine, 4:30 p.m.