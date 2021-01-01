Q&A with Ferndale City Council position No. 7 candidates

Maralise Fegan Profession: Paralegal and Office Manager, Boundary Bay Law; Paralegal Studies Program Adjunct Faculty, Whatcom Community College; Behavioral Engineer (parent). Years in Washington: 22 years in Whatcom County, the last 10 years as a resident of Ferndale. Some of Fegan’s experience as a volunteer/public servant: • Ferndale City Council, position 7 – January 2021-…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now