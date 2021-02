$750,000 goes toward ongoing fact-finding in 2021 budget WHATCOM ­— A fight for fair trade is earmarked for $750,000 out of the $1.84 million budget for the Washington Red Raspberry Commission in 2021. The grower-directed, Lynden-based commission is keeping up its fact-finding toward a potential case with the International Trade Commission alleging that Mexican raspberries…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now