Redistricting process starts soon after U.S. Census ends

Group wants more diverse representation on line-drawing commission TACOMA — As the 2020 Census concludes this fall, Washington state will begin setting up its 2021 redistricting process. The task of revising legislative and congressional district lines happens every 10 years, needed to ensure that each district has an equal number of residents based on the…
