Forum of Culp, Eyman, Freed and Fortunato on TVW By Calvin Bratt [email protected] BELLINGHAM ­— An upstairs training room of Bellingham Cold Storage became the venue on Thursday, June 18, for four Republican gubernatorial candidates to present themselves for taking on Gov. Jay Inslee in the fall election. It wasn’t so much meant for the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now