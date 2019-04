MOUNT VERNON — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will have its local spring meeting and program at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Contacts for this event are 360-738-6496 or [email protected] This is a chance to meet with and ask questions of congressional representatives…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now