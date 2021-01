OLYMPIA — Businesses that file their state excise taxes annually are now required to file and pay electronically beginning with their 2020 return (due April 15, 2021). The Department of Revenue will no longer be mailing paper returns to businesses. Businesses are encouraged to visit dor.wa.gov/MySecureDOR for helpful information on setting up their My DOR…

