Revitalization grants available for downtown Ferndale businesses

Applications now accepted City of Ferndale The Ferndale Downtown Association has made $400,000 available through its Downtown Ferndale Business Revitalization Grant Program. According to a June 2 press release from the Ferndale Downtown Association, money will be available to grant for both existing and incoming businesses that were impacted or delayed by COVID-19. Also, $50,000 is…
