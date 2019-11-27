Rhoda Van Corbach

Rhoda L. Van Corbach, age 96, of Lynden, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Rhoda was known as a prayer warrior and a hard-working woman, whether in the home, the fields, the church or volunteering for the school.

Rhoda was born April 5, 1923, in Everett, Washington, to parents William and Ruby (Haveman) Tjoelker. She grew up in the Lynden area, attending Sunrise School.

Rhoda worked for Rose DeGroot at the Fairway Café until retiring in 1985. Rhoda had an active social life at the Lynden Senior Center, teaching and playing games. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Rhoda loved being around her grandchildren, teaching them the value of hard work and to love the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Van Corbach, in 2000; her parents, brother Maynard Tjoelker, and sister Grace TeSelle.

Rhoda is survived by children Gord (Sally) Van Corbach, Ken (Patti) Van Corbach, Karen (Rick) Pitt and Gloria (Tim) Sadlier; grandchildren Shona, Loren, Travis, Amanda, Kristen, Kara, TJ and Cody; 19 great-grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver Cheryl Neuberger. She will be greatly missed by siblings Frances Miller, Charlie (Judy) Tjoelker, Wilma (Bill) DeLeeuw, Bud (Jayleen) Tjoelker, Clarence (Barb) Tjoelker; sister-in-law Gert Tjoelker; and brother-in-law Vernon TeSelle.

You are invited to join family and friends for visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Second Christian Reformed Church.

Memorials are suggested to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Dr., Lynden, WA 98264; or Second CRC’s Mission Fund, 710 Front St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.