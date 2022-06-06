Rhonda Davis

Rhonda “Ronnie” Blount Davis, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21. Ronnie was born July 19, 1930 in Yakima to Herbert Blount Squire and Mary Etta (Wallin) Squire. Ronnie was preceded in death by her husband, Laurel James Davis, on Aug. 20, 1985 and her sisters, Gale Britten and Jane Kremling. Survivors include her three children; Roger Davis, Wendy Davis, and Larry Davis; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. At Ronnie’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aero Methow Rescue Service, www.aeromethow.org. To read Ronnie’s full obituary, visit www.sigsfuneralservices.com.
