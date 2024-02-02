Richard Gooding Dahlgren, age 91, passed away and was welcomed into his heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Whatcom Hospice House, Bellingham.

Richard was born Aug. 18, 1932, in Nooksack to Joe and Edna (Gooding) Dahlgren. He was raised in Nooksack with his siblings, Joel Dahlgren and Kay Larson, and graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1950.

Richard married Betty Robinson on Dec. 15, 1950. Together they raised six children on the Goodwin Road in Everson and dairy farm on Boundary Road in Lynden. Richard lived in his Goodwin Road home until a few weeks before his passing.

Before farming, Richard was a logger and had great memories of his experiences in the woods. He was always busy and whether fixing or unfixing, he was forever curious about how things worked or could work better. He was a thinker, self-proclaimed philosopher and loved to share lessons he’d learned from the Bible. He always had a story to tell and found immense joy in his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his children Kathy (Chuck) Sweatland, Mark Dahlgren, Dirk (Lynda) Dahlgren, Julie (Jon) Felix, Eric (Michelle) Dahlgren, 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Larson.

Richard was preceded in death by former wife Betty Dahlgren, son Rick Dahlgren infant daughter Carol, infant grandson Ricky Joe, and dear friend Gen Van Dellen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Whatcom Hospice House for the loving care given to Richard and also thank his neighbors and extended family that helped keep an eye on him.

There will be a private burial for immediate family at Nooksack Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 16 with a gathering for extended family and friends immediately following at noon at Nooksack Christian Fellowship.

Arrangements by Whatcom Cremation and Funeral.