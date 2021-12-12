Ruth Biesheuvel, age 68, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Ruth was born on March 19, 1953 in Sunnyside, Washington to Adrian and Ida Groeneweg. She was one of six children.

Ruth married Rick Biesheuvel on March 26, 1982 in Sunnyside Washington. She attended Sunnyside Christian School and North Seattle Community College.

Ruth had numerous jobs: she worked in a doctor’s office, a dentist’s office, for King 5 TV, and Lynden Meat and Ice.

Ruth enjoyed Bible study and reading her Bible.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rick Biesheuvel, children Amy and Brady, grandson Ryker Biesheuvel, sisters Martha and Mary and brother Paul.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, sister Annette Tiemersma, and brother Peter Groeneweg.

The Graveside service is on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery, followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.