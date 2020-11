Convenience store is first building on total 160 acres WHATCOM — On Oct. 31 the Lummi Nation celebrated a grand opening of Salish Village, a 160-acre development located just off Interstate 5 west of the Slater Road interchange. After years of partnership with the City of Ferndale and Whatcom County governments, phase one of Salish…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now