Salmon habitat rules would restrict agricultural uses

Brooklynn Hillemann Washington State Journal Advocates hope mandatory conservation of key habitat areas will help salmon runs recover. But opponents worry farmers will pay a price. House Bill 1838, to be known as the Lorraine Loomis Act in honor of the late Northwest Indian Fisheries Commissioner, will reserve land on public and private property near…

