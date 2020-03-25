School district shares state learning guidance

FERNDALE — The Ferndale School District received state-level guidance on Tuesday regarding student learning plans moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state directives include preparing an instructional model for the delivery of learning, providing instructions using various contact methods and operating with an April 27 return-to-school date in mind, but the district must make…
