Secure your vehicle load — or prepare to pay a fine

It’s a WSP emphasis for four weeks OLYMPIA — Several state agencies are kicking off a statewide emphasis on litter prevention and securing vehicle loads. Partners involved are the Washington Department of Ecology, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The first initiative of the We Keep Washington…
