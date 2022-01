Elisa Claassen For the Record SUMAS — Simon Sefzik accepted an invitation to Sumas on Jan. 16 as one of his first local official visits his first week as Washington state’s newly-appointed senator. A Ferndale resident, Sefzik, (R) 42nd District, replaced Sen. Doug Ericksen, who died on Dec. 17. Sefzik was sworn into office on…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now