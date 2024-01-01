Services limited Thursday, Jan. 18

By Riley Grant City of Bellingham Communications and Outreach With up to a foot of snow accumulation Wednesday and forecasts predicting cold temperatures through Friday, City crews will continue to work around the clock to clear priority snow routes. Many City services, including Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, all Bellingham Public Library locations, all Whatcom Museum locations and Civic Field, will…
