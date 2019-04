LYNDEN ­— “The Realities of Advance Medical Interventions” is the topic of Dr. William E. Lombard, longtime Whatcom County nephrologist and medical director of DaVita Mt. Baker Kidney Center, speaking at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Sonlight Community Church, 8800 Bender Rd. Lombard will present in simple terms the meanings of advanced medical interventions…

