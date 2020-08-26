Sheriff’s Office creates an interactive crime-data tool

Users can choose variables to view crime data by WHATCOM — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has released a new interactive crime-data dashboard allowing members of the public to view current and historical information about criminal activity in unincorporated Whatcom County. The Crime Stats dashboard (whatcomcounty.us/3442/Crime-Stats) shows data related to these categories: accidents, burglaries, stolen…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now