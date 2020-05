She’s a mom and economics prof WHATCOM ­— Sharon Shewmake, incumbent 42nd Legislative District state representative, held a reelection campaign kick-off via Zoom on May 19. Rep. Shewmake was to be joined by former Lummi Nation chair Jay Julius. Shewmake was slated to give an update of the 2020 legislative session and now her campaign,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now