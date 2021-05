Tribes in favor; farmers fear loss of water control, ‘exit from farming’ By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM — With passage of a 2021-23 budget on April 25, the Washington State Legislature appropriated funds for the state Department of Ecology to begin sorting out water rights in the Nooksack River basin, a process called adjudication. Both…

