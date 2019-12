LAUREL — Whatcom County Executive-elect Satpal Sidhu invites all to a community celebration of his election at a Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony to be conducted by County Auditor Debbie Adelstein at Meridian High School. The event will be at 11:30 a.m. that Saturday in the MHS auditorium, 194 W. Laurel Rd. Guest speakers will include…

