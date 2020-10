If the ballot signature doesn’t match what’s on file, the ‘challenge’ process begins Auditor’s staff gets expert WSP training on signatures By Brent Lindquist [email protected] WHATCOM — When voting in Washington, the voters’ signature is their identification. Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick and her staff use the signature on a ballot’s outside envelope to verify…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now