Sikh community, Whatcom Community Foundation donate to flood relief efforts

The Whatcom County Sikh community and greater Seattle Sikh business owners raised $75,000 for north Whatcom County flood relief efforts. County Executive Satpal Sidhu, a local Sikh, said Monday that the Whatcom Community Foundation matched the donation with an additional $75,000. Sidhu made an appeal to Sikh Gurdwara (Sikh Temple) and Sikh business owners to help the victims of…
