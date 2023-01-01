UPDATE: Ferndale schools closed Tuesday due to snow; Mount Baker schools close today

With early-Tuesday snow across north Whatcom County, Ferndale schools will be closed today. Mt. Baker announced at 7:30 a.m. that its schools will be closed Tuesday “due to worsening conditions and more snow in the forecast. When school is closed, all district events and meetings are canceled.” The following school districts will open their schools later…
