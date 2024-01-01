UPDATE: Snow, inclement weather forces closure of Whatcom schools

UPDATE: Bellingham, Ferndale, Lynden, Lummi, Meridian, Mount Baker and Nooksack Valley school districts have also announced that they will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 18. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Lynden Christian has not yet announced closure for Thursday. By Bill Helm Editor WHATCOM — Because of current icy road conditions and the likelihood of snow throughout…
