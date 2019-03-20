Solar by Barron launching

Kickoff event March 28 WHATCOM — Barron Heating & Air Conditioning is launching Solar by Barron, a new division providing sun-powered, energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions in northwest Washington. “Our certified solar designers create systems for residential and commercial buildings that don’t require direct sunlight,” said John Barron, business owner. “Heating and cooling systems are…

