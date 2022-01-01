Ferndale Food Bank welcomes new leadership, other changes By Leora Watson [email protected] FERNDALE — Solar panels, little libraries, free pantries – even new program directors. Non-profit Ferndale Food Bank is welcome several changes with open arms. The Ferndale Food Bank will install little free libraries and pantries on the north side of its center this…
