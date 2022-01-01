Stage 1 air quality burn ban called for Columbia Valley in Whatcom County

The Northwest Clean Air Agency is calling a Stage 1 air quality burn ban beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 in the Columbia Valley urban growth area. The area includes the Peaceful Valley and Paradise Lakes developments in Whatcom County. Northwest Clean Air Agency representatives said they called the ban “because we are forecasting that cold,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now