Statewide office election forums online starting this week

SEATTLE — The League of Women Voters of Washington Education Fund and The Spokesman-Review of Spokane announce that voters across Washington State will be able to view important statewide forums in the next few weeks: • Candidates for the positions of state Treasurer will face voters at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Northwest Public Broadcasting will air this…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Advertising Grant Application Form
- Log in