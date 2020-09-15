Statewide office election forums online starting this week

  SEATTLE — The League of Women Voters of Washington Education Fund and The Spokesman-Review of Spokane announce that voters across Washington State will be able to view important statewide forums in the next few weeks:   • Candidates for the positions of state Treasurer will face voters at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Northwest Public Broadcasting will air this…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now


Email Brent at [email protected]