Lynden Dutch Bakery set to reopen on Nov. 22 Bill Helm [email protected] LYNDEN — Chad and Julee Simmons have been chompin’ at the proverbial bit to reopen their flagship bakery. Monday, three days before Thanksgiving, they reopened Lynden Dutch Bakery. With COVID-19 forcing Lynden Dutch Bakery to shut down in March 2020, Chad and…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now