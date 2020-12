Oil cars catch fire in Custer Dec. 22; impacts were mostly mitigated By Brent Lindquist and Calvin Bratt Lynden Tribune staff WHATCOM — Two railway cars carrying crude oil caught fire after they derailed in Custer a little before noon Tuesday, Dec. 22. Seven total cars derailed in the 7500 block of Portal Way at…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now