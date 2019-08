WCFD7 taking over hot dog stand fundraiser By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce has always focused on family and community when planning its annual Ferndale Street Festival, and that emphasis is even more prominent for the 2019 festival this weekend. “We’re focusing on offering things for families,” program director Anya…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now