Masonic Lodge of Lynden/Ferndale also honoring educators WHATCOM ­— The 2018 Bikes for Books giveaway of Lynden/Ferndale Masonic Lodge #56 has been in full swing as schools head toward their final days. The program of giving two bikes per elementary school, as reward in a school-directed student reading incentive, has expanded to now 20 local…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now