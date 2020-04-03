Superfeet joins COVID-19 fight

It is building, with partners, respirator hoods for health workers By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Personal protective equipment is in short supply nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ferndale-based shoe insole company Superfeet is doing something about it. This week, in conjunction with sister company Flowbuilt Manufacturing, Superfeet began producing respirator masks for…
